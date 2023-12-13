Edmonton police lay 223 charges against Alberta North Transportation following investigation

Alberta North Transportation Ltd. is facing 223 charges, representing $108,000 in fines, following an investigation by the Edmonton Police Service.

On Dec. 5, 2023, officers in the Commercial Vehicles Investigations Unit (CVIU) completed an investigation going back through six months of the company’s operational records.

As a result Alberta North Transportation was served with an Appearance Notice with 223 charges for multiple offences including not having trip inspections, CVIP Inspections, log books and Safety Fitness Certificates, according to a press release issued by police.

Alberta North Transportation is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on Jan. 9, 2024.

Officers in the CVIU conduct commercial vehicle enforcement in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), a non-profit organization comprised of vehicle safety officials and industry representatives across North America.

“These vehicles were used to transport large groups of people on private excursions, including students on school trips, to places like Drumheller, Jasper and Lake Louise,” said Const. James Kendrick, who led the CVIU’s investigation. “The CVIU will continue to work diligently to ensure these heavy, commercial vehicles are street legal and road worthy before a single passenger boards.”