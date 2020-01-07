Both drivers dead after tractor trailer, snowplow collide in northern Ontario

SPANISH, Ont. (CP) — A second driver has died after a collision between a tractor trailer and a snowplow west of Sudbury, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 17 near Spanish, Ont.

The driver of the transport truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the snowplow died of his injuries in hospital. They have identified him as Steven Pollock, 54, from North Shore Township, Ont.

Police and the Ministry of Labour continue to investigate.

