David Johnston succeeds Monica Szabo as BCRSP chair

David Johnston, CRSP, has been appointed the new chair of the Board of Canadian Registered Safety Professionals (BCRSP).

The move is effective as of July 1, according to a news release. He will serve a one-year term.

Johnston is the 25th chair of the certification body, succeeding Monica Szabo. He will lead the board through the execution of its strategic plan and vision.

Based in Toronto, Johnston is a seasoned environment, health and safety professional with more than three decades’ experience. He is currently employed by Toronto Hydro as director of environment, health and safety.

Johnston has international experience and volunteers in multiple capacities.

Joining Johnston on the BCRSP executive for 2020/2021 are:

Robin Angel (vice-chair)

David Larson (secretary-treasurer)

Monica Szabo (past chair).

Returning governors include:

Paul Belair

Tehzin Chadwick

Mark Fernandes

Marianne Matichuk

Dave Rebbitt

Sandra Stephens (public member)

Peter Sturm.

Newly elected governors are Stephanie Benay and William Rowan. Nikki Wright remains executive director.

Located in Mississauga, Ont., the BCRSP sets certification standards for the occupational health and safety profession.

Through the Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP) and Canadian Registered Safety Technician (CRST) certifications, the board enables OH&S practitioners to demonstrate their expertise.