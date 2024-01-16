Date set for coroner’s inquest into separate fall deaths of two Ontario construction workers

A date has been announced for the coroner’s inquest into the death of two construction workers who were killed in separate incidents in Ontario.

The joint inquest will begin on Jan. 22, 2024, and will look into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Alcides Joses Moyano, 62, who was killed on Aug. 19, 2016; and Hani Habib Ptris, 31, who died on on Oct. 17, 2018.

Both men died from injuries sustained due to fall from elevated platforms at construction sites. An inquest into their deaths is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding these deaths. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths. The inquest is expected to last five days and hear from four witnesses.

The inquest will begin at 9:30 a.m. Bonnie Goldberg will be the presiding officer and Roger Shallow will be inquest counsel.

Advertisement

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

https://firstclassfacilitation.ca/office-of-the-chief-coroner/inquest-touching-on-the-deaths-of-alcides-moyano-and-hani-habib-ptris/