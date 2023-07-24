Date announced for coroner’s inquest into 2013 death of Toronto construction worker

A date has been announced for the coroner’s inquest into the 2013 death of a construction worker in the north end of Toronto.

Miguel Bailon, 50, died in hospital on Aug. 24, 2013, from injuries sustained while working at a construction site in North York. An inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Bailon’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last three days and hear from approximately five witnesses.

The inquest will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Dr. John Carlisle will be the presiding officer. Kristin Smith will be inquest counsel.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

https://firstclassfacilitation.ca/office-of-the-chief-coroner/inquest-into-the-death-of-miguel-bailon/