Curious about the Psychologically Safe Workplace Awards? Attend this session on the assessment tool

Employers looking for more information on how the Mental Fitness Index (MFI) assessment works — which is the backbone of Talent Canada’s Psychologically Safe Workplace Awards — can attend a free session on May 20 to find out more information.

At noon eastern time, the team at Howatt HR will be walking leaders through the MFI in a special 90-minute session.

To reserve your free spot, visit https://www.howatthr.com/events/mental-fitness-index-mfi-public-demo-strategic-benchmarking/

About the Psychologically Safe Workplace Awards

The Psychologically Safe Workplace Awards (PSWAs) are a national, evidence-based annual competition that measures the employee experience with respect to workplace mental health. They are presented by Talent Canada and OHS Canada, in partnership with Howatt HR and our supporting sponsors: AbilitiCBT and Workplace Safety & Prevention Services (WSPS).

Participating employers are required to have workers complete the Mental Fitness Index (MFI) from Howatt HR. Organizations are scored on credible criteria, validated by an independent judging panel, and star employers are named to the annual list.

Watch this video for a quick overview and visit https://www.psychologicallysafeworkplace.com/ for more information.