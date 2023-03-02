CTV News reporter seriously injured after being struck by vehicle while covering crash scene

A CTV News Kitchener reporter was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle while covering the scene of a car crash near Guelph, Ont.

Stephanie Villella was on scene at the accident site, in an area that had been closed by police, when she was struck. Her injuries are serious and potentially life threatening, according to police.

Unifor, the union representing media workers, said that its “leadership, staff and members from across the country are thinking of journalist Stephanie Villella and her family, friends and co-workers at CTV Kitchener following this terrible on-the-job injury.”

OPP said a sedan struck the reporter, and it’s too soon to say if charges will be laid, according to the CTV News report.