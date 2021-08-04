CSSE cancels 2021 Professional Development Conference

The Canadian Society of Safety Engineering (CSSE) has cancelled its in-person 2021 Professional Development Conference.

It was originally set for Sept. 12 to 15 in Edmonton. A virtual event is being considered.

“The CSSE PDC Conference is always a highlight for our members who enjoy learning and networking with peers from across Canada and around the globe,” said Christl Aggus, president of CSSE.

“While we were disappointed that we couldn’t get together this year, we are looking forward to meeting in person in Edmonton next year (2022)!”

Each year, OH&S practitioners gather at the CSSE’s professional development conference to challenge their thinking, enhance their effectiveness on the job and develop influential partnerships with other health and safety colleagues from around the world.