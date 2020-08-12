CSSE cancels 2020 Professional Development Conference

The Canadian Society of Safety Engineering (CSSE) has cancelled its 2020 Professional Development Conference.

The multi-day event was originally scheduled to take place Sept. 27 to 30 in St. John’s.

A website announcement states the decision is due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including ongoing travel restrictions.

“It is disappointing to not have the opportunity to interact with our friends and colleagues, and we will miss the many moments of sharing and learning as a professional community,” the announcement states. Advertisment

CSSE’s planning efforts have now turned to the 2021 conference, scheduled for Sept. 12 to 15 in Edmonton.

With a network of 40 chapters, CSSE is the national governing body for the Certified Health and Safety Consultant (CHSC) certification and offers nine professional-development courses.