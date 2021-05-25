Crowds, social bubble increase as Yukon lifts some COVID-19 restrictions

WHITEHORSE — Restrictions put in place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are set to lift in Yukon today, paving the way for crowds to gather both in and outdoors.

Starting today, those who are fully vaccinated won’t need to isolate for two weeks when they travel to the territory, social bubbles will increase to 20 people, bars and restaurants can return to full capacity, and weddings, funerals and religious services can increase to 200 people with physical distancing measures in place.

Those who travel to the territory but aren’t fully vaccinated will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley says Yukon has made “great progress” with its vaccination effort.

The territory says in a statement that Yukon leads the country in vaccinations for adults, noting youth aged 12 to 17 will be able to start getting their shots on May 31.

The territory aims to have youth fully vaccinated by mid-July.