Crane collapses in downtown Toronto, no serious injuries reported

TORONTO — The mayor of Toronto is calling for a speedy investigation into the cause of a crane collapse in the city’s downtown — the second such incident in less than a month.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says that while he’s thankful nobody was seriously injured in either incident, it’s important that investigators get to the bottom of why the cranes collapsed.

Police have said the incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, when a crane fell into an intersection.

The earlier collapse was on July 16, when a crane fell into a building in the city’s financial district.

Officials have said nobody was injured in that case either.

Tory says he’s encouraging the construction industry to “take all precautions possible” to keep their sites safe, and is pushing for the province’s Ministry of Labour to send instructions to the industry “as soon as possible.”