Covergalls Workwear to be featured on CBC’s Dragon’s Den this week

Covergalls Workwear is stepping into the spotlight with an appearance on the hit CBC television show Dragon’s Den.

The special season finale episode is airing on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. and will feature creator and founder Alicia Woods taking on the Dragons, according to a LinkedIn post by the company.

“Inspired by her female mining experience, creator and founder Alicia Woods caught herself wondering why, with so many women joining unconventional careers, did they wear garments designed for a male’s body type?” reads the description on the company’s website. “The reason was simple – they didn’t have a choice. There were no coveralls for women available on the market. This is where the idea for Covergalls Workwear was born.”‘

Covergalls Workwear first appeared on the show in season 9, episode 20. The show airing on Feb. 1 is a season finale special episode: “Dragon’s Den – The After Effect.”

It features a catch up with “13 companies who braved the Dragons to find out what happens after the Den. Hear these alumni of the show speak on taking Dragon advice, building a brand, growing to unforeseen heights, expanding globally, and even exiting their company. Plus, hear from the Dragons about the key takeaways from the show and what it’s legacy means to them,” according to the show’s website.