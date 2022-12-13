Corrugated plastics manufacturer fined $50,000 after worker injured while building pallets

A corrugated plastics manufacturer in Cornwall, Ont., has been fined $50,000 after a worker was injured while creating wood pallets.

On July 7, 2021, a worker at Laminacorr was performing duties in the skid assembly area. The worker was operating a machine called a Baker Single Notcher, putting notches into 2 x 4 boards that would serve as the base for pallets.

While attempting to retrieve a piece of wood that was left in the notcher, the worker received a critical injury.

The in-running nip hazard between the cutting heads of the machine was unguarded, contrary to s. 25 of Regulation 851, R.R.O. 1990 as amended.

Laminacorr was found guilty of violating Section 25(1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA), which states that an employer shall ensure that the measures and procedures prescribed are carried out in the workplace.

As required by the Provincial Offences Act, the court imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge, bringing total damages to $62,500.