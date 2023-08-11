Coroner’s inquest scheduled in death of worker at American Iron and Metal in Saint John, N.B.

A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled in New Brunswick to look into the death of Bruce Lagace.

Lagace died on Nov. 24, 2021, because of injuries sustained while working at American Iron and Metal in Saint John. He was the first of two workers to be killed on the job at the facility in a period of about seven months.

According to published reports, Lagace was killed after he walked into a trailer that was being unloaded and he was struck by a large ball of metal fencing dangling from a crane that was being used to clean up debris.

Presiding coroner Michael Johnston and a jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations to prevent deaths under similar circumstances in the future.

An inquest is a formal court proceeding that allows for the public presentation of all evidence relating to a death. The New Brunswick Coroner Service is an independent fact-finding agency that may not make any finding of legal responsibility.

The inquest is scheduled for Oct. 10 to Oct. 13 at the Saint John Law Courts at 10 Peel Plaza.