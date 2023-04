Construction Safety Week kicks off May 1 across Canada, U.S.

Construction Safety Week, an annual week-long campaign designed to unite the construction industry and recommit to a safe workplace, kicks off May 1 across job sites in the U.S. and Canada.

This year’s theme is Strong Voices, Safe Choices, advocating for everyone in the workplace to be empowered and confident in using their voices when they see potential safety hazards, it said in a press release.

Ahead of the Safety Week kickoff, workers and companies across the industry are encouraged to take a safety pledge between April 3 – May 4.

“This pledge reinforces their commitment to supporting and building a strong safety culture where they work,” it said. “Participants will be entered into a giveaway for a chance to win one of ten $1,000 prizes. Ten grand prize winners will be selected based on their written submissions and will be announced during Safety Week.”

Details on how to participate in the pledge can be found at www.constructionsafetyweek.com/pledge.

Daily topics, activities

Construction Safety Week provides daily topics for companies to plan activities, conversations and demonstrations throughout the week.

These topics include:

Engagement

Risk Identification

Brain Matters

Continued Education

Taking Action.

Each topic allows workers and companies the opportunity to build trust and have deeper discussions on safety. Fundamental to these conversations are two key components of safety — mental wellness in the industry and encouraging the switch from traditional hard hats to safety helmets.

All workers and companies in the construction industry are invited and encouraged to participate in Construction Safety Week 2023. Free resources are available on the Construction Safety Week website and include promotional materials, discussion topics, event ideas, videos, at-home activities for families and materials translated into Spanish and French. Find these free tools at constructionsafetyweek.com.

“Safety in the industry is our top priority. Our goal is to provide the tools and resources for individuals and companies to continue making all job sites safer,” said Mike Burke, 2023 Safety Week Chair and Alberici Chief Operating Officer. “We encourage those making a commitment to safety during the campaign to commit to a higher safety standard throughout the year. I look forward to Construction Safety Week and watching the industry come together for this united purpose.”

About Construction Safety Week

Construction Safety Week is an annual event designed to raise the awareness of the industry’s ongoing commitment to building a culture of safety through sharing best practices, tools and resources at job sites and offices across the U.S. and Canada.

Safety Week was founded by members of The Construction Industry Safety Initiative (CISI) and the Incident & Injury Free Executive Forum (IIF) and now includes 70 of the top contractors in the industry, representing thousands of workers. Additional support comes from Safety Week sponsors, partners, and advocates.

2023 Safety Week Members