Construction Safety Nova Scotia adopts NSCO, NHSA designations

Construction Safety Nova Scotia is now offering the National Construction Safety Officer (NCSO) and the National Health and Safety Administrator (NHSA) designations.

It said Nova Scotia is the last province to adopt NCSO designation amongst the construction safety associations across Canada, making this a “significant milestone” in the efforts of harmonizing safety from coast to coast.

“By adopting the designation that is recognized across the country, construction safety professionals can much more easily work across the Atlantic Provinces or as far away as B.C. or the Yukon,” said MJ MacDonald, CEO of Construction Safety Nova Scotia. “We are striving to simplify safety for our members, and this is a big step in that direction.”

The NCSO seal verifies that a person has met the training, practical application, minimum three years of experience and written performance measurement standards as set out by the members of the Canadian Federation of Construction Safety Associations, it said.

“We’re happy to welcome Nova Scotia to the NCSO family,” said Sean Scott, chair of the Canadian Federation of Construction Safety Associations (CFCSA). “The designation is an excellent way to jump start your career in construction and it is recognized and sought-after by employers across Canada. Having Nova Scotia on board opens up opportunities across provinces for all designation holders.”

All Construction Safety Supervisor (CSS) designation holders can apply via an online application to write the NCSO exam to earn the designation, it said.

NHSA designation

Construction Safety Nova Scotia will also be offering the NHSA designation for the first time. The program provides formal, entry-level training to individuals who are active in the administration of their company’s health and safety program, but do not currently possess the minimum of three years’ construction field experience that is required to achieve the NCSO designation.

The NHSA designation is designed to show employers that the participant has practical and theoretical knowledge in various health and safety management skills and principles.

“Every leader needs a great support system. We wanted to offer the NHSA designation to allow those individuals who are just starting out their careers get a leg up and be on the fast track to safety leadership,” said MacDonald.

For more information, visit https://constructionsafetyns.ca/ncso-and-nhsa/