Construction firm facing charges after bridge worker injured at Gros Morne National Park

A construction firm in Newfoundland and Labrador is facing charges after a worker was injured on the job.

Johnson’s Construction Limited of Corner Brook, N.L., has been charged with violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations, in relation to an incident that occurred in March 2020, resulting in soft-tissue injuries to a worker at a bridge construction site at Dick’s Brook in Gros Morne National Park.

The company is charged with four violations relating to its alleged failure to:

Ensure that workers, particularly supervisors, were familiar with the hazards;

Immediately notify the assistant deputy minister of Digital Government and Service NL once an accident occurred that had the reasonable potential of causing serious injury or death of a person;

Include written work procedures in their occupational health and safety program appropriate to the hazards and work activity, and

Ensure that work procedures promote the safe interaction of workers and their work environment.

The company’s first appearance is scheduled for April 5, 2022 at Provincial Court in Corner Brook.