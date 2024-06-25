Construction company, supervisor, fined $546K for worker fatality

Volker Stevin Contracting Ltd., and supervisor Michael O’Neill, have been fined a total of $546,000, following the death of a worker in 2019.

On Oct. 2, 20219, the worker was fatally injured while working in a storm drain in Airdrie, Alta., when they were run over by a work truck operated by another worker.

The company, being an employer, was found guilty of contravening:

Section 3(1)(a)(i) of the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act , for failure to ensure the health and safety of a worker engaged in the work of that employer, by failing to ensure their worker was not beyond the range of powered mobile equipment, a company truck, while performing work.

, for failure to ensure the health and safety of a worker engaged in the work of that employer, by failing to ensure their worker was not beyond the range of powered mobile equipment, a company truck, while performing work. Section 258(1)(a) of the OHS Code, where the movement of a part of powered mobile equipment, a company truck, created a danger to their worker, permitted the worker to remain within range of the part.

Volker Stevin Contracting Ltd. was fined $420,000 for the contravention of section 3(1)(a)(i) of the OHS Act and $60,000 for the contravention of section 258(1)(a) of the OHS Code.

The total fine was $480,000, inclusive of a 20 per cent victim fine surcharge.

Advertisement

All other charges against Volker Stevin Contracting Ltd. were withdrawn or conditionally stayed.

O’Neill was found guilty of contravening:

Section 4(a)(ii) of the OHS Act, being a supervisor, failure to take all precautions necessary to protect the health and safety of a worker under his supervision by driving over the worker with a company vehicle while distracted.

Section 258(1)(b) of the OHS Code, being an operator, and where the movement of a part of powered mobile equipment, a company truck, created a danger to a worker, moved the equipment where the worker was exposed to the danger.

O’Neill was fined $60,000 for the contravention of section 4(a)(ii) of the OHS Act and $6,000 for the contravention of section 258(1)(b) of the OHS Code.

The total fine was $66,000 inclusive of the 20 per cent victim fine surcharge.

All other charges against O’Neill were withdrawn or conditionally stayed.

Additional charges against a third worker, Donald Neustaedter, were withdrawn.