Construction company fined $80K after two workers injured

Amico Contractors Inc. has been fined $80,000 after two workers were injured falling from a work platform.

The company pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that the platform was constructed and installed to support the weight of the workers, as required by section 134(1)(a) of Regulation 213/91, contrary to section 25(1)(c) of Ontario’s Occupational Health and Safety Act.

On July 25, 2022, two workers were setting precast stairs and landings in stair shafts at a construction project in LaSalle, Ont. To complete the task, they built a work platform and braced it inside the stair shaft.

Shortly after the two workers climbed onto the platform to complete their work on the stairs, the platform fell with both of them on it, causing injuries.

A Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development inspection revealed the workers did not construct or install the platform to support all loads to which it was likely to be subjected.