Construction company fined $35,000 after worker electrocuted on Saskatchewan jobsite

A Saskatchewan construction company has been fined a total of $35,000 after one of its workers was electrocuted while stabilizing trusses.

The incident happened on Oct. 30, 2020, on a job site near Maple Creek, Sask. The worker was injured, but survived.

On Feb. 22, 2023, Neu-Build Construction Inc. pleaded guilty in Swift Current Provincial Court regarding one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

It was fined $25,000 and a $10,000 surcharge for contravening subsection 465(2) of the regulations (being an employer or contractor, fail to ensure that no worker works, no material is piled, stored or handled, no scaffold is erected or dismantled and no equipment or powered mobile equipment is used or operated within the minimum distance from any exposed energized electrical conductor set out in column 1 of table 22 of the appendix of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

One additional charge was stayed.