OHS Canada Magazine

Construction company fined $20,000 after worker injured in N.W.T.


Avatar photo

March 29, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety Fines northwest territories

Photo: Adobe Stock

A construction company has been fined $20,000 almost two years after a worker was injured in the Northwest Territories.

Arctic Canada Construction Ltd. pleaded guilty Friday to a single count under the territory’s Safety Act.

The fine is to be paid to the worker’s protection fund, as well as a $3,000 surcharge.

In April 2021, a worker in Fort Simpson was thrown from the basket of a telehandler to the ground after outriggers meant to stabilize the machine were not used.

A year later, the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut laid seven charges against the company.

Advertisement

Six of those charges were withdrawn through the plea agreement.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Quebec company fined $125,000 after worker falls into pit on Ottawa construction site
Owner of construction firm fined $18,500 after worker injured in Manitoba
Ontario company fined $110,000 after worker injured hand
Construction company fined $35,000 after worker electrocuted on Saskatchewan jobsite