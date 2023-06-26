Construction company fined $175,000 after worker injured by falling rebar on high-rise project

A construction company has been fined a total of $175,000 after a worker was critically injured by a falling construction rebar cage on a high-rise project.

Resform Construction, based in Cookstown, Ont., pled guilty and was fined $140,000 plus a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

The company was contracted by a high-rise constructor to perform concrete formwork in the construction of two residential towers, one 24 storeys and the other 12 storeys high.

On Nov. 11, 2021, two workers employed by Resform Construction were preparing the ground floor air shaft between two buildings for the installation of forms around a steel rebar cage.

While the two workers were taking measurements to determine the required materials for installing the forms around the rebar cage, the rebar cage fell on one of the workers, resulting in critical injuries.

Advertisement

A Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development investigation determined that the rebar cage collapsed and fell onto the worker because it was not secured in place.

The rebar cage was free standing in place and the two tie wire connections to the rebar cage were not secured to the existing structure.

In failing to ensure that the steel rebar cage was adequately braced, Resform Construction Ltd. failed, as an employer, to ensure that the measures and procedures prescribed by section 31(1)(b) of Ontario Regulation 213/91 were carried out in the workplace, contrary to section 23(1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.