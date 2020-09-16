Conservative Leader O’Toole in isolation after staffer tests positive

OTTAWA — Federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he, his family and some party workers are in self-isolation after an aide tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the party says the O’Tooles don’t have any symptoms themselves but are getting tested and informing the Opposition leader’s recent contacts.

O’Toole was to appear at a party event in Alberta later today, part of a mini-tour of the Conservative heartland in the West.

And he was just in Quebec, where he met Premier Francois Legault.

The Conservatives say the staffer who has the respiratory illness was travelling with him.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is also in self-isolation, awaiting the results of his own COVID-19 test after both his spouse and an aide tested positive for the illness.