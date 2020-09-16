OHS Canada Magazine

Conservative Leader O’Toole in isolation after staffer tests positive

Leader of Bloc Quebecois also self-isolating


September 16, 2020
By The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press
Categories
Health & Safety

Erin O’Toole is self-isolating after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19. (Twitter/@ErinOTooleMP)

OTTAWA — Federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he, his family and some party workers are in self-isolation after an aide tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the party says the O’Tooles don’t have any symptoms themselves but are getting tested and informing the Opposition leader’s recent contacts.

O’Toole was to appear at a party event in Alberta later today, part of a mini-tour of the Conservative heartland in the West.

And he was just in Quebec, where he met Premier Francois Legault.

Advertisment

The Conservatives say the staffer who has the respiratory illness was travelling with him.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is also in self-isolation, awaiting the results of his own COVID-19 test after both his spouse and an aide tested positive for the illness.

Print this page

Related
Toronto strip-club patron tests positive for COVID-19
Calgary sports bar closes down after employee tests positive for coronavirus
81 Quebec City students in isolation after three COVID-19 cases confirmed at two schools
Former Manitoba Liberal staffer loses human rights complaint over firing

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*