Company fined $70K after driver injured falling into vehicle service pit

McDougall Energy Inc., doing business as Dowler-Karn, has been fined $70,000 after a worker was injured falling into a vehicle service pit.

The company pleaded guilty to failing to ensure measures were implemented to protect a worker from falling into an in-ground vehicle service pit, as required under section 13(3) of the Regulation for Industrial Establishments, contrary to section 25(1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

On Feb. 17, 2023, a truck driver was dispatched from Dowler-Karn’s Sarnia, Ont., branch to deliver fuel, but their vehicle began experiencing mechanical problems due to ice buildup on the brakes.

One of the company’s mobile technicians was sent to meet the driver and temporarily fixed the problem so the truck could complete the delivery.

Afterward, the driver drove the truck to the company’s service shop in St. Thomas, Ont., for further repairs.

The shop has multiple work bays where vehicles are repaired and maintained, including an in-ground vehicle service pit in work bay three. The pit is 70 feet long, 42 inches wide, and 64 inches deep. At the time of the incident, it was not in use and did not have a barricade or technician monitoring it to prevent workers from falling in.

To complete the work on the driver’s truck, the truck and trailer were separated, and the trailer was parked in work bay four, next to the bay with the pit.

Some time later, the driver came in to check on the progress of the repairs. At the time, a senior technician was repairing an air leak in the upper safety rails on the top of the trailer and asked other workers to identify which rail was moving.

The truck driver tried to assist but had to take several steps backwards to see the top of the trailer and accidentally fell four and a half feet into the adjacent vehicle service pit.

The driver suffered several injuries from the fall.

In addition to the $70,000 fine, the court imposed a 25 per cent victim surcharge fine as required by the Provincial Offenses Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.