OHS Canada Magazine

Companies facing charges related to worker’s death in Nunavut


Avatar photo

January 22, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety Charges fatal accident Nunavut

Four companies are facing charges after a worker died on a winter road in Nunavut last year.

Sabina Gold and Silver Corporation, Matrix Aviation Solutions Inc., Matrix Kitikmeot Ltd., and Gallant Restorations Incorporated are facing 10 charges under the territory’s Safety Act and Mine Health and Safety Act.

That includes charges of failing to implement and maintain work practices, failing to ensure the health and safety of everyone at the work site, and neglecting or refusing to provide information related to the safety investigation.

The charges are related to a workplace fatality where a bulldozer fell through the ice of a winter road near Bathurst Inlet in January 2022.

The worker who had been operating the machine died.

Advertisement

It occurred outside the port facility of Sabina’s Back River gold project.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Ministry charges mining company over 2015 employee death
Labrador outfitter pleads guilty to charges related to employee’s death
Investigators lay safety violation charges in death at Halifax site
Fire inspection companies face charges involving 3 Toronto buildings