Collapsed crane hits building in Toronto, minor injuries reported

@Toronto_Fire crews are working on securing the broken sections of the tower crane and taking precautions in the event that the crane collapses further. Buildings evacuated and the area is closed. No reported injuries on scene. Operations ongoing. @TorontoMedics @TPSOperations pic.twitter.com/8FOBbZcFGt — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) July 16, 2020

TORONTO — Emergency officials say a crane has collapsed and hit a building in Toronto’s entertainment district.

Toronto police say the crane operator was able to climb down to safety and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

They say two buildings in the downtown core are being evacuated.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says fire crews and paramedics are also at the scene of the collapse.

Police say some of the surrounding roads have been closed. They’re urging people to find alternate routes.