CN train derails east of Winnipeg, no reports of injuries, no hazardous goods

Derailed train cars carrying potash


July 31, 2020
By The Canadian Press
Transportation

WINNIPEG — Canadian National Railway says one of its trains has derailed east of Winnipeg along Highway 1, causing a small fire.

CN says there are no reports of injuries and there are no dangerous goods involved.

The company says the derailed train cars are carrying potash.

RCMP say the derailment occurred near Deacons Corner about 20 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

Mounties were called to the scene at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday.

CN says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is sending staff to gather information and review what happened.

