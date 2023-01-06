CEO of Elexicon Energy appointed to Electrical Safety Authority’s board of directors

Indrani Butany-DeSouza, the president and CEO of Elexicon Energy, has been appointed to the board of directors for the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) in Ontario.

The appointment was made by Kaleed Rasheed, the province’s Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery.

“On behalf of our board of directors, we are pleased that Minister Rasheed appointed Ms. Butany-DeSouza to the Board,” said ESA chair Annette Bergeron. “The mandate of the Electrical Safety Authority is to improve electrical safety in the province of Ontario and keep people safe from electrical harms. Ms. Butany-DeSouza’s experience in the utility industry with Elexicon Energy is valuable for ESA to maintain connection to the local electricity distribution companies.”

Butany-DeSouza said she is excited about the appointment.

“I am very familiar with ESA’s safety mandate but also how they want to be a true collaborator in the energy sector and be part of the ecosystem to deal with new technologies and innovations. I’m looking forward to those conversations at the board table,” she said.

Her appointment will be effective Dec. 22, 2022 for a term of 2 years. She replaces Rob Mace whose term expired on December 15, 2022 — after serving three terms, including as chair of the People and Culture & Governance Committee.

“The Board has sincerely appreciated the guidance and contributions that Rob Mace has provided over the last 9 years”, said Bergeron.

Three of the 12 ESA board directors are appointed by the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery. The remaining directors are appointed by the ESA through an open and public recruitment process.

The ESA’s role is to enhance public electrical safety in Ontario. As an administrative authority acting on behalf of the Government of Ontario, ESA is responsible for administering specific regulations related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.