CCOHS toolkit helps workplaces build customized COVID-19 plans

Earlier this month, the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) launched a new customizable toolkit resource to help workplaces across Canada operate safely and prevent the spread of infection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anchored by the COVID-19: Workplace Health and Safety Guide, the online hub provides one-stop access to more than 40 free resources to reduce the spread and protect everyone in the workplace.

“Every workplace has unique challenges and risks associated with operating during the pandemic,” said CCOHS president and CEO Anne Tennier. “It’s important that workplaces have the comprehensive guidance they need to operate safely and prevent the spread of infection regardless of what stage of reopening or working they are in.”

The guide includes information on the responsibilities of employers and workers, and what workplaces should do to control risks.

Topics covered include how the coronavirus spreads, employers’ duties, handling work refusals, hazard and risk assessment identification for COVID-19, and how to control the risk and apply the hierarchy of controls in the workplace.

Workplaces can download the guide on its own or bundle other industry and workplace-specific tip sheets, infographics, and posters to create a customized and comprehensive COVID-19 tool kit tailored to their industry or specific workplace needs.

Scholarship applications now open

Additionally, the CCOHS is now accepting applications for the 2021 Dick Martin Scholarship Award.

CCOHS will award two scholarships worth $3,000 each to one university student and one college student pursuing their education in a field related to occupational health and safety.

Examples of programs eligible for this scholarship include mine safety, occupational or industrial health and safety, industrial hygiene, safety management or other related safety degree program. CCOHS will also award $500 to the academic institutions of each winning student.

Students wishing to apply for the scholarship are required to complete an online application and submit a cover letter outlining their aspirations of obtaining a career in the health and safety industry, and a 1,200-word prevention-based or technical essay on one of two topics related to occupational health and safety:

Prevention Essay: Choose a high-risk workplace hazard. How would you work to solve and create awareness about the issue?

Technical Essay: Research an existing or emerging hazard or risk (coverage may include how to identify, assess and control the risks).

Applications are open until 11:59 p.m. EST, Jan. 31, 2021. Scholarship rules, criteria, and other guidelines are available on the CCOHS website.