CCOHS scholarship celebrates women in occupational health and safety

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) is now accepting applications for the 2021 Chad Bradley Scholarship Award.

Now in its second year, the $3,000 scholarship is open to women enrolled in post-secondary education who are pursuing careers in the field of occupational health and safety from an accredited college or university in Canada.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online and will be required to submit a 500-800 word essay detailing why they are pursuing their education in occupational health and safety; their motivation and inspiration; what and how they expect to contribute to the field and/or safe work; and other achievements and activities that demonstrate a commitment to and involvement in their community, workplace, or school.

The entry deadline for the Chad Bradley Scholarship Award is Aug. 31, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. EDT and winners will be announced in the fall of 2021.

Information about Chad Bradley as well as full details about the scholarship and how to apply are available on the CCOHS website: www.ccohs.ca/scholarships.

The Chad Bradley Scholarship Award was established by CCOHS’s Council of Governors to honour the memory of former governor Catherine (Chad) Bradley and pays tribute to her efforts as a leader in health and safety. The Council hopes the scholarship will inspire and encourage women across Canada to pursue careers in the male-dominated occupational health and safety field.

Essays submitted will be evaluated by a panel of judges (representing labour, government, employers) comprised of members of the CCOHS Council of Governors and the President and CEO of CCOHS.