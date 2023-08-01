CCOHS offers handbook to help employers prepare for impact, challenges of climate change on workers

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has published a new handbook to help employers prepare for the impact and challenges of climate change on their workers and their business.

The handbook offers workplaces guidance on how to:

take action to identify, assess, control and monitor climate-related hazards,

take climate-related events into account when establishing policies and programs to address their impact on occupational health and safety,

consider the impacts of climate change when completing workplace hazard identification and risk assessments, and approach and address climate-related workplace hazards.

“The handbook may be helpful to anyone involved in the development and implementation of workplace policies and programs, including employers, managers and supervisors, human resources professionals, and health and safety committee members and representatives. Anyone interested in learning about climate change from a workplace perspective may also find it useful,” it said in a press release.

You can download a free PDF copy at www.ccohs.ca/products/publications/climate-change/.