CCOHS making select workplace courses available for free during pandemic

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has made selected courses and publications freely available to help support workplaces in their efforts to protect the health, safety and well-being of their employees during COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, workplaces thrust into unfamiliar circumstances and facing the challenges that come with managing a remote workforce are turning to CCOHS for guidance,” said Anne Tennier, president and CEO of CCOHS in Hamilton, Ont.

“We hope that the courses and publications that we have made publicly available can help prevent ergonomic injuries and maintain positive mental health amongst those who are working through this unprecedented time in history.”

Workplaces that are still operating to promote frequent hand washing and healthy hygiene practices such as physical distancing to help prevent the spread of infection and to put plans in place that describe how they will continue to function during or after the pandemic.

For a full list of courses made available — including pandemic planning and mental health strategies, visit the CCOHS website.