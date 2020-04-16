CCOHS makes pandemic guidance tips available for free

To help high-risk occupations and essential services and industries work safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has developed a series of pandemic guidance tip sheets and made them available for free.

These pandemic (COVID-19) tip sheets offer guidance and good practices for specific occupations, industries and services — for both employers and workers.

The sheets are intended to be used and customized by businesses and organizations to help protect workers from illness as well as prevent the spread of infection.

Among the collection are tip sheets for construction, correctional services, daycares, healthcare, mining, retail and transportation. New tip sheets continue to be added.

The tips sheets are available in English and French and can be downloaded from the CCOHS website.