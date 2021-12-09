CCOHS course raises awareness about substance use, stigma in workplace

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has released a free online course to help workplaces understand and respond to the impact of stigma towards people who use substances.

Substance Use in the Workplace: Addressing Stigma describes what stigma and discrimination are, how stigma can affect the care a person receives, how to respond to concerns without using stigmatizing language or behaviours, and appropriate steps to take when talking to others.

The course is recommended for employers, managers, supervisors, and workers interested in learning about substance use and how to support those affected without using stigmatizing language.

Substance Use in the Workplace: Addressing Stigma is available in English and French on the CCOHS website.

