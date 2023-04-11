CCOHS announces winners of the 2023 Dick Martin Scholarship Award

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has announced the winners of the 2023 Dick Martin Scholarship Award.

The two recipients, Jonathan Gillis (University of New Brunswick) and Jacklyn Olson (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) will each be awarded $3,000. Additionally, their respective academic institutions will each receive $500.

“This scholarship brings opportunity to aspiring occupational health and safety champions each year. Congratulations, Jonathan and Jacklyn. We look forward to seeing you both thrive in your careers,” said Anne Tennier, president and CEO at CCOHS.

The Dick Martin Scholarships are awarded to post-secondary students enrolled in either a full-time or part-time program leading to an occupational health and safety certificate, diploma, or degree from an accredited Canadian college or university.

They are intended to support interest in and encourage the pursuit of careers in the field of occupational health and safety. Scholarship winners are selected by a panel of occupational health and safety technical specialists based on criteria that include submitting an essay on injury prevention or research on a specific hazard and risk.

Information about the Dick Martin Scholarship Award can be found on the CCOHS website: www.ccohs.ca/scholarships.