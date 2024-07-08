Car dealership fined $125K after worker fatally injured

A Ford dealership and service centre in Woodstock, Ont., has been fined $125,000 after a worker was fatally injured falling from a stepladder.

Woodstock Ford pleaded guilty to failing to take the reasonable precautions of ensuring that the worker worked from a ladder or platform designed to be used at the required working height, contrary to section 25(2)(h) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

On Aug. 9, 2022, two workers were cleaning a vehicle in the detailing bay of the company’s automotive shop. One of the workers left to do another job in a different area while the other continued to work on the vehicle alone. The remaining worker was drying the roof of the vehicle with a chamois while standing on the top cap of a stepladder.

When the worker attempted to get down from the stepladder, they slipped and fell to the concrete floor 33.5 inches below, sustaining fatal injuries.

A Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development investigation found the stepladder was an inadequate height to be safely used by the worker to dry the roof of the vehicle, which created a fall hazard. Instead, the work could have been done safely with a ladder or platform designed to be used at the required height.