Canadians need to cut contacts by a quarter to control COVID-19 outbreak: Tam

At current rate, case counts increase to 8,000 per day


New federal projections suggest that Canadians need to cut a quarter of their contacts to keep the COVID-19 outbreak from resurging.

The modelling indicates that at current rates of in-person socializing, Canada could see COVID-19 case counts increase to 8,000 per day come early December.

Public health officials say a 25 per cent reduction in contacts could control the spread of the virus in most locations.

Canada’s chief public health officer says further restrictions and closures may be needed in communities where the virus is surging.

Dr. Theresa Tam says more regions have reported increased rates of infection over the past two weeks, with 26 Indigenous communities reporting two or more active COVID-19 cases.

The forecasts predict that Canada’s total COVID-19 count could reach 262,000 cases and 10,400 deaths cases by Nov. 8.

