Canadian Agricultural Safety Week puts spotlight on farm safety

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed March 10 to 16, as Agricultural Safety Week in the province. It’s a move that coincides with Canadian Agricultural Safety Week, a national campaign that is hosted by the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) and supported by the Canadian Centre for Rural and Agricultural Health (CCRAH).

“Because the work in the agriculture industry never stops, it is important to remember to work safely year-round,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said. “Agricultural Safety Week is a critical reminder that safety, both physical and mental, should be at the forefront of all the work we do.”

Don McMorris, Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister, said it’s a time to “shine a light” on the importance of safety in agriculture and ensuring workers return home safe at the end of the day.

“Using proper equipment, safety programs, training, being aware of your surroundings and taking breaks to avoid fatigue are all critical components to agricultural safety,” he said.

This year’s theme is “Your Farm, Your Family, Your Success, Safety is Our Heritage.”

“There is no question that farm accidents can have a devastating toll with physical, psychological, and financial consequences,” CASA’s Chief Executive Officer Andrea Lear said. “But we also know that many on-farm incidents are preventable. That’s why we want to provide Canadian producers with the tools and resources they need to protect the health and safety of everyone who lives and works on or visits farms and ranches. Canadian Agricultural Safety Week serves as a reminder that farm safety is important year-round and that by working together, we can ensure a safer agricultural sector.”