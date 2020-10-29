OHS Canada Magazine

Canada surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

Case counts slowed across country through summer


October 29, 2020
By The Canadian Press
Canada has reached another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 10,000 deaths connected to the novel coronavirus.

Alberta reported another two deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday to bring the national tally to 10,001.

Canada crossed the threshold of 5,000 deaths on May 12, a little over two months after the first death was reported.

COVID-19 case counts slowed across the country through the summer, but have taken a big jump in many areas this fall, with new daily highs regularly being set through Central and Western Canada.

Care homes have been particularly hard hit with seniors at the greatest risk of severe forms of the infection.

