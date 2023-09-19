Campbell takes over as CEO of the Workers Compensation Board of PEI

Daniel M. Campbell has taken over the reigns at the Workers Compensation Board (WCB) of PEI. He officially assumed the role on Sept. 5.

“We are very pleased to have Dan join us at the WCB”, said Jim MacPhee, chair of the organization’s board of directors. ”Dan is an accomplished leader with a proven track record in strategic and financial management. In his most recent role as Clerk of Executive Council he successfully guided the PEI public service, one of the Island’s largest employers, through the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to his contribution in strengthening our organization and in delivering value added programs and services to workers and employers alike.”

Campbell said he was “excited” to join the WCB and be part of an organization with a mission directly tied to the well-being of workers and employers on the Island.

“It’s also a full-circle moment as my grandfather, Michael E. Campbell, helped found the WCB here in PEI and later served as its Chair of the Board of Directors. To be able to carry on his legacy is a proud moment for our family,”he said.

Campbell obtained his chartered financial analyst designation in 2001. He holds a MBA from Dalhousie University and a BBBA from the University of Prince Edward Island.

Before taking on the role of clerk of Executive Council with the PEI provincial government, Campbell was Deputy Minister of Finance (2019-2021), Secretary to Treasury Board (2014-2019), Account Manager with the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (2008-2014) and Senior Finance Manager with Export Development Canada (1998-2008) among other roles.

“On behalf of the WCB Board of Directors and team members, I want to express my sincere appreciation to outgoing CEO Cheryl Paynter for her excellent service to our organization,” said MacPhee. “Cheryl is a consummate professional who provided crucial guidance to the WCB and brought renewal to the entire organization. We wish her the best in all her future endeavours.”

The WCB serves over 6,600 employers and over 84,000 workers throughout Prince Edward Island. It partners with employers and workers in building safe and healthy workplaces and supports recovery, if an injury occurs, through the administration of the Workers Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Act.