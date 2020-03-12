Calgary sports bar closes down after employee tests positive for coronavirus

CALGARY — A Calgary sports bar has temporarily closed its doors after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from The Garage Sports Bar says one of its employees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The worker travelled from Frankfurt to Calgary on March 1 and had shifts at the downtown bar from March 3 to March 7.

The business says it is working closely with Alberta Health Services and taking precautions to protect both employees and customers.

All staff who were in contact with the infected employee have voluntarily gone into a 14-day self-isolation.

The bar says it decided to temporarily close on Tuesday.

It “is being thoroughly cleansed and disinfected, and we will reopen only when every health protocol and precaution has been met ensuring public safety,” the statement said Thursday.

“We will ensure any staff members missing work due to this shut down will be fully reimbursed for lost shifts.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 19 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

