Calgary construction company fined $500K for 2016 worker death

A Calgary company was fined $500,000 in Saskatoon Provincial Court after being found guilty of two counts under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

According to a news release, on April 14, Banff Constructors Ltd. was found guilty of contravening:

clause 12(b) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to make arrangements for the use, handling, and transport of trolleys in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers, resulting in the death of a worker)

clause 12(c) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail in the provision of any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers, resulting in the death of a worker).

On August 6, the company was fined $178,571 plus a surcharge of $71,429 on each count.

Charges stemmed from a workplace fatality that occurred in Saskatoon on July 21, 2016. A worker sustained fatal injuries when a steel structure collapsed.

