Bruce Power doubles PPE donation towards COVID-19 battle

Bruce Power announced Wednesday that it has doubled its donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to front-line organizations and the Ontario government as part of the fight against COVID-19.

According to nuclear facility in Bruce County, Ont., the total donation of 1.2 million pieces represents the largest announced private-sector donation of PPE through the pandemic.

“Thanks to the focus of the entire Bruce Power team, we have been able to move urgently and decisively to deliver the largest announced private-sector donation of PPE in Canada through procurement and the retooling of our supply chain to make products here at home,” company president and CEO Mike Rencheck said in a press release.

On April 1, Bruce Power committed its first 600,000 pieces.

The PPE secured by Bruce Power includes surgical masks, N95 masks, O2 masks, gloves and face shields.

According to the company, all of the materials are being distributed and will be in the hands of front-line organizations by the end of April.

The company said Levitt Safety, Air Canada, the Ontario Ministry of Business and Consumer Services, the Federal Department of Public Services and Procurement and the Canada Border Services Agency each played an important role in the effort.