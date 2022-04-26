Brandt fined after crane worker injured in Saskatchewan

Brandt Industries Canada has been found guilty of one violation of occupational health and safety regulations in a Saskatchewan court.

The company was charged with contravening subsection 91(1) of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 (being an employer, did not provide approved industrial protective headwear and require a worker to use it where there is a risk of injury to the head of a worker, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

The charge stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred on Feb. 6, 2019, in Regina when a worker was injured while operating an overhead crane.

As a result of this violation, the court imposed a fine of $5,000, along with a surcharge of $2,000 for a total amount of $7,000.

Under Saskatchewan’s Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020 employers are required to report to the Occupational Health and Safety Branch of the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety all serious injuries, fatalities and dangerous occurrences that occur in the workplace. Employers can call 1-800-567-7233 to make a report.