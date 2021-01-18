OHS Canada Magazine

Body of worker whose bulldozer fell through ice on inactive tailings pond recovered


FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Oilpatch giant Suncor says the body of a man whose bulldozer fell through the ice on one of its inactive tailings ponds earlier this week has now been recovered.

The company issued a statement saying emergency responders completed their recovery efforts for Patrick Poitras on Friday night.

The worker was an employee of Christina River Construction.

Crews responded to the accident Wednesday afternoon at the mine site near Fort McMurray, Alta.

Advertisment

A Suncor spokeswoman said at the time that occupational health and safety authorities were notified.

The company says it’s confirming Poitras’ death with “great sadness” and “heavy hearts.”

Print this page

Related
Worker missing after dozer breaks through frozen tailings pond in northern Alberta
Two workers killed in collision at Suncor oilsands mine near Fort McMurray
Body of Toronto firefighter recovered from Sturgeon Lake, OPP say
Investigation ongoing into worker death at Suncor

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*