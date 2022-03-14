Bobsled, skeleton athletes call for resignation of CEO citing safety, culture issues

Canadian bobsled and skeleton athletes have repeated their request for the resignations of their national sport organization’s executives.

A group of now 80-plus athletes delivered a letter to Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton this morning, saying they stand resolute in their call for the immediate resignations of CEO Sarah Storey and high performance director Chris Le Bihan.

The letter was in response to the national sport organization’s plan to engage an independent, third-party mediator to address concerns by athletes.

An original group of over 60 athletes, both current team members and retired athletes, had complained to BSC about issues with culture, safety, transparency and governance, claiming staff makes arbitrary decisions on matters like team selection based on biases, and has little concern for athlete safety, among other issues.

It comes weeks after the closure of the Beijing Olympics, where Justin Kripps piloted Canada’s four-man sled to a bronze medal and fellow Canadian Christine de Bruin claimed bronze in monobob.

The athletes say they stand resolute by their original call for the immediate resignations, or “at the very least,” are asking that these individuals be placed on immediate leave until the investigation has concluded.