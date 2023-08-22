Blackline Safety reports 50% growth in fire-hazmat business

Blackline Safety is reporting 50% growth in its fire-hazmat personal and area gas monitor business over the past year.

This translates to more than $2 million in total contract value of Blackline’s real-time, cloud-connected safety devices and services, used by hundreds of fire and hazmat, oil and gas, petrochemical, food production, biotech, transportation, utilities, and water and wastewater organizations across North America, Europe, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, the Calgary-based company said in a press release.

“Blackline’s No. 1 priority is helping organizations keep their employees and communities safe, and recognizing that every second counts in an emergency,” said Doug Mayer, Blackline Fire Hazmat business development specialist.

“We have reimagined safety solutions for various scenarios – from chemical spills and fires, to floods, gas leaks, explosions, and any other high-risk situation – by enabling organizations to respond with unprecedented speed, accuracy and as-it-happens visibility.”

It pointed to its G7 personal gas detectors and G6 EXO are gas monitors which are designed to provide “layers of protection to ensure a critical lifeline during an emergency.” The devices are supported by Blackline Live, a cloud-connected monitoring and analytics platform that gives a real time view of workers’ locations and gas readings in the field.

“Imagine being able to position an incident command center and direct responders from anywhere in mere minutes – that’s the game-changing capability of the Blackline Live monitoring platform,” Mayer said. “With quick connectivity and real-time data continuously streaming to the command center, decision makers can immediately understand the situation and risks, and confidently and quickly deploy potentially life-saving responses, including coordinating and communicating with stakeholders like local, state or federal agencies.”

The company said the global workplace safety market is continuing to grow and is estimated to reach $42.96 billion by 2032 with an annual growth rate of 11.8%, according to Polaris Market Research.