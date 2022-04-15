Bear encounters more common in spring – here’s who to call

With spring comes the potential for workers and residents to come into contact with bears.

The Ontario government is reminding people that bears may wander into urban areas in search of good, but “not every bear sighting is an emergency.”

It provides the following advice and information about who to call in the province if you encounter a bear.

Non-emergency encounters

Call the toll-free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327 (TTY 705-945-7641) if a bear is:

Moving through a backyard or field but is not lingering

Roaming around the neighbourhood

Checking garbage cans

Breaking into a shed where garbage or food is stored

Knocking over a barbecue

Pulling down a bird feeder

In a tree

This line operates 24-hours a day, seven days a week, from April 1 to Nov. 30. Staff can provide advice about bear behaviour, how to avoid human-bear encounters, and how to manage attractants on your property.

Emergency situations

Call 911 or your local police force if a bear poses an immediate threat to personal safety. Some threatening or aggressive behaviours include:

Entering a schoolyard when school is in session

Stalking people and lingering on-site

Entering or trying to enter a residence

Wandering into a public gathering

Killing livestock/pets and lingering on site.

Police are first responders for any emergency. If requested by police, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry may respond to emergencies to assist during daylight hours.

Visit ontario.ca/bearwise for tips on how to prevent human-bear encounters and avoid attracting bears.