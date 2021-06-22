BCRSP signs partnership agreement to work co-operatively with CRBOH

On June 10, the Board of Canadian Registered Safety Professionals (BCRSP) signed a partnership agreement with the Canadian Registration Board of Occupational Hygienists (CRBOH).

The BCRSP and the CRBOH recognize the benefits of a collaborative partnership to improve safety and health in workplaces and the development of occupational health and safety practitioners at all levels.

The BCRSP and CRBOH will work co-operatively to:

support the recognition and achievement of BCRSP and CRBOH certifications

identify opportunities for shared projects and collaboration to advance the occupational health and safety profession

exchange research data, aggregated organization data, and statistics to promote health and safety.

“BCRSP and CRBOH both recognize the need for collaborative efforts to support the advancement of health and safety in the workplace. As certifying bodies, both organizations strive to achieve recognition for members of the profession and their qualifications,” said BCRSP chair David Johnston, CRSP, EP, in a press release.

BCRSP and CRBOH will publicly endorse each others’ certifications and promote recognition that the BCRSP and CRBOH certifications are designed to elevate professional standards and distinguish those who meet a formal education requirement and ongoing practical experience that are essential for the effective practice of occupational health and safety, and occupational hygiene, respectively.

The CRSP and CRST and ROH and ROHT are professional occupational health and safety certifications of distinction awarded to candidates who meet and maintain rigorous and impartial standards.

The BCRSP and CRBOH will continue to explore further recognition of each others’ certifications through their respective Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programs. The BCRSP and the CRBOH will seek opportunities for shared projects and collaboration to advance the occupational health and safety profession.

About the BCRSP

The Board of Canadian Registered Safety Professionals is a public interest, not-for-profit, federally incorporated self-regulating organization which sets the certification standards for the OHS profession. BCRSP strives to advance the body of knowledge, the competency of the profession, and the value our certificants bring to society. The BCRSP grants the CRSP and CRST certifications to individuals who successfully complete the certification process through application assessment, interview, and examination. The Board governs its certificants in order that the public interest may be served and protected.

About the CRBOH

The CRBOH or Canadian Registration Board of Occupational Hygienists, is a national, not-for-profit organization, which sets standards of professional competence for occupational hygienists and occupational hygiene technologists in Canada and around the world.