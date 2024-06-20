BCRSP and CRBOH streamline path to certification by both bodies

On June 14, the Board of Canadian Registered Safety Professionals (BCRSP) ratified a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Canadian Registration Board of Occupational Hygienists (CRBOH).

The new agreement, signed in Moncton, N.B., in advance of the BCRSP governing board meeting, will give BCRSP and CRBOH certificants alternative routes to achieve certification.

Holders of a BCRSP certification will now be able to apply for certification under a streamlined process with the CRBOH, and similarly, holders of a CRBOH certification will be able to apply for certification under a streamlined process with the BCRSP, making the route to the examinations for both organizations more straightforward.

The MOU details the specific requirements and eligibility, and outlines that individuals who are currently certified by one organization and subsequently obtain a certification from the other organization within their continuous professional development cycle will be awarded full requalification credits under the respective processes.

“This agreement is an important step towards greater collaboration in Canada between two highly recognized certification boards and is an important benefit for certificants to have a streamlined avenue to obtain certification,” said Paul Belair, BCRSP chair.

Advertisement

“This partnership is important because it strengthens our commitment to raising professional standards and boosting the collaboration between occupational hygiene and safety professionals,” added Matt Brewer, president of CRBOH. “Together, we’re aiming to create a safer, healthier work environment across Canada, which will benefit both our members and the communities we serve. This MOU helps us further this goal, and we’re proud to work with the BCRSP in helping our certificants reach their potential.”